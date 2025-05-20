Markets

Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

May 20, 2025 — 12:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Tuesday despite firm cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 80 points, or 0.1 percent, at 81,979 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,920.

Financials traded weak, with Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank falling around 1 percent each.

Among the top gainers, ITC, Infosys and Tata Steel were up 1-2 percent.

IndusInd Bank shares traded half a percent higher despite reports that capital market regulator SEBI is investigating six officials of the bank for suspected insider trading.

Power Grid Corporation of India was little changed after posting a marginal fall in fourth-quarter profit.

DLF jumped nearly 4 percent after Q4 net profit surged 39 percent.

Waaree Energies rose more than 1 percent after it announced the acquisition of Kamath Transformers Private for around Rs 293 crore.

