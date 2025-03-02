Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Monday despite mostly positive cues from global markets and solid Q3 GDP data.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 70 points at 73,127, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index slid 8 points to 22,116.

IndusInd Bank shares fell nearly 4 percent while Axis Bank, ONGC, Coal India and Reliance Industries were down 2-3 percent.

Among the top gainers, Wipro, Grasim and UltraTech Cement all rose around 2 percent. Voltas climbed 3 percent after selling its 92 percent stake in Saudi Ensas Co to Universal MEP Projects Pte Ltd (UMPPL), Singapore, for Rs. 61.84 crore.

Tata Motors fell about 1 percent and Hyundai Motor India shed 0.6 percent while Maruti Suzuki India edged up slightly, Eicher Motors jumped 2.5 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra rallied 3 percent after reporting their monthly sales figures.

One97 Communications fell 2 percent after receiving a notice from the ED for alleged contraventions of certain provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) between 2015 and 2019.

Likewise, Indian Overseas Bank plunged 5.3 percent on receiving a GST liability notice of Rs 699.52 crore.

