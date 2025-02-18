Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Wednesday as investors remained cautious due to valuation concerns and U.S. tariff-related uncertainties.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 27 points at 75,994 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 4 points at 22,942.

Cipla, Britannia, Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 1-3 percent while SBI, NTPC, Trent and BEL were up 1-2 percent.

Punjab National Bank rose 1.1 percent despite the state-owned lender reporting a fraud of Rs 270.57 crore by Odisha-based Gupta Power Infrastructure.

Tata Steel advanced 1.5 percent after its proposal to build a £1.25 billion electric arc furnace steelmaking facility at Port Talbot in South Wales received approval from Neath Port Talbot Council's Planning Committee.

Vedanta added 1.4 percent after it received 83 percent creditor approval for its proposed demerger.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers rallied 2.7 percent. The realty firm has tied up with Livingstone Infra to redevelop a project in Mumbai with an estimated revenue of Rs 1,650 crore.

Bharti Airtel shed 0.6 percent after a block deal.

