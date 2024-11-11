Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Tuesday as investors awaited clarity on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policy proposals and looked ahead to the release of key U.S. inflation readings this week for additional clues to the Fed's rate trajectory.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 25 points at 79,471 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 5 points at 24,136.

Hindalco rose about 1 percent after Q2 profit jumped 78 percent year-on-year.

NMDC lost 4 percent despite the company announcing a 2:1 bonus issue.

ONGC edged down slightly on reporting a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Shree Cement dropped 1 percent after quarterly profit slumped 81 percent.

Reliance Industries was little changed after the Supreme Court dismissed SEBI's appeals against penalties on the company and its promoters.

Britannia Industries declined 1.4 percent after the FMCG firm reported a 9 percent fall in Q2 consolidated net profit.

