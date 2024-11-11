News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

November 11, 2024 — 11:29 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Tuesday as investors awaited clarity on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policy proposals and looked ahead to the release of key U.S. inflation readings this week for additional clues to the Fed's rate trajectory.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 25 points at 79,471 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 5 points at 24,136.

Hindalco rose about 1 percent after Q2 profit jumped 78 percent year-on-year.

NMDC lost 4 percent despite the company announcing a 2:1 bonus issue.

ONGC edged down slightly on reporting a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Shree Cement dropped 1 percent after quarterly profit slumped 81 percent.

Reliance Industries was little changed after the Supreme Court dismissed SEBI's appeals against penalties on the company and its promoters.

Britannia Industries declined 1.4 percent after the FMCG firm reported a 9 percent fall in Q2 consolidated net profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.