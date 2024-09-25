Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated on Wednesday as Middle East tensions intensified following significant strikes by Israeli forces against targets inside Lebanon.

The benchmark 30-shae BSE Sensex was up 36 points at 84,950 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 3 points at 25,937.

Power Grid Corp gained more than 4 percent after bagging a new project. Mahindra & Mahindra rose about 1 percent on reports it is keen on acquiring a 50 percent stake in Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.

Delta Corp jumped nearly 6 percent as it announced a demerger of its Hospitality and Real Estate businesses into a new entity, Delta Penland Private Limited.

Exxaro Tiles soared 7 percent after BofA acquired 670,000 shares of the company through its European subsidiary.

Among the top losers, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, LTIMindtree, Tata Motors and Tata Consumer Products were down 1-2 percent.

Ease Trip Planners plunged 7.7 percent after a block deal.

SpiceJet slumped 4.8 percent after resolving a dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation (ELFC) through an amicable settlement.

Hinduja Global Solutions dropped 1.1 percent after it was charged with tax evasion amounting to approximately Rs. 2500 crore.

