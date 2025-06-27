Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction After Three-day Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Friday after three consecutive sessions of gains.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 25 points at 83,730, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index slid 9 points to 25,540.

Eternal, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ dropped 1-2 percent while SBI, BEL and Tata Steel all were up around 1 percent.

Hitachi Energy India rallied 2.7 percent after securing a major order from Power Grid Corporation.

Power Mech Projects gained 1 percent on winning a Rs. 159 crore order from Bihar State Power Generation Company.

Bank of India rose about 1 percent after its approved raising Rs. 20,000 crore via long-term infra bonds.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure climbed 2.2 percent on bagging a work order from NHAI.

