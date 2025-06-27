Markets

Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction After Three-day Rally

June 27, 2025 — 12:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Friday after three consecutive sessions of gains.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 25 points at 83,730, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index slid 9 points to 25,540.

Eternal, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ dropped 1-2 percent while SBI, BEL and Tata Steel all were up around 1 percent.

Hitachi Energy India rallied 2.7 percent after securing a major order from Power Grid Corporation.

Power Mech Projects gained 1 percent on winning a Rs. 159 crore order from Bihar State Power Generation Company.

Bank of India rose about 1 percent after its approved raising Rs. 20,000 crore via long-term infra bonds.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure climbed 2.2 percent on bagging a work order from NHAI.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.