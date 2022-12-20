Sensex, Nifty Stare At Positive Start On Wall Street Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Wednesday as investors react to positive global cues and await the release of MPC meeting minutes of the RBI later in the day for directional cues.

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'with a stable outlook, saying the rating derives strengths from the country's robust growth outlook and still-resilient external finances.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended Tuesday's session well off their day's lows while the rupee declined 13 paise to close at 82.75 against the dollar.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning as the yen steadied after its biggest one-day jump since 1998 on Tuesday.

Treasury yields were little changed, and gold traded near one-week high while oil edged up after industry data showed U.S. crude oil inventories fell by about 3.1 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 16.

U.S. stocks eked out modest gains overnight to snap a four-day losing streak despite concerns about the upcoming earnings season and winter holiday shopping.

The Dow rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended flat with a positive bias.

European stocks closed on a weak note Tuesday after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy shift.

The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 0.4 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both fell around 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.

