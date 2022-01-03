Sensex, Nifty Stare At Flat Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a firm note Tuesday after beginning the new calendar year on an extremely positive note.

The Indian economy is facing a tough time to provide for job-seekers, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed, with the unemployment rate rising to a four-month high of 7.91 percent in December.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 1.6 percent each on Monday while the rupee settled three paise higher at 74.26 against the dollar.

Asian markets followed Wall Street higher while the dollar hit a one-month high versus the yen, lifted by a jump in Treasury yields overnight.

Oil prices eased slightly after settling higher on Monday amid hopes of further demand recovery in 2022. Gold edged up slightly after falling more than 1 percent overnight.

U.S. stocks rose on the first trading session of the New Year Monday, shrugging off concerns about rising Covid-19 cases around the world.

The Dow gained 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent to reach record closing highs, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.2 percent.

European stocks also ended Monday's session on a strong note despite the prospect of higher interest rates and lingering Covid-19 concerns.

The pan European Stoxx 600 added half a percent. The German DAX climbed 0.9 percent to close at a six-week high and France's CAC advanced 0.9 percent.

