Sensex, Nifty Soar Over 2% As RIL Shares Jump 10%

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Wednesday, with heavyweight Reliance Industries leading the surge, after Facebook announced a Rs 43,574 crore ($6.22 billion) investment in Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms Limited.

A crash in Brent crude prices to their lowest since 1999 and an uptrend in Europe also offered some support.

While other Asian markets ended mixed, European stocks rose sharply in early trade after countries such as Italy and Spain announced plans to begin easing tight lockdown measures.

Further helping underpin investor sentiment, the U.S. Senate has approved legislation worth $484bn to provide funding for a small business jobs program, hospitals hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, and national strategic testing.

Closer home, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 742.84 points, or 2.42 percent, to 31,379.55, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 205.85 points, or 2.29 percent, at 9,187.30.

Reliance Industries soared 9.8 percent after social media giant Facebook, Inc. signed an agreement to buy 9.99 percent stake in Jio Platforms Ltd., for 43,574 crore.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares jumped as much as 20 percent, while UPL, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints rose 4-5 percent.

ONGC, Vedanta and Larsen & Toubro were among the prominent decliners.

