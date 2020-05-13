Sensex, Nifty Soar On Stimulus Boost

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on an upbeat note on Wednesday after the government announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package -- nearly 10 percent of India's GDP in a big push to revive the economy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rallied 670 points, or 2.14 percent, to 32,041 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 164 points, or 1.79 percent, at 9,360.

Jubilant Life Sciences soared 5 percent after it announced a licensing agreement with U.S.-based Gilead Sciences to manufacture and sell remdesivir, an experimental drug that has reportedly shown promise in treating Covid-19.

Similarly, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gained about 1 percent on news it has initiated human trials of Favipiravir to treat mild to moderate Covid-19.

Vedanta shares surged nearly 3 percent. Vedanta Resources said it wants to take its Indian unit Vedanta Ltd private.

Nestle India fell about 2 percent despite its Q1 net profit coming in above Street estimates.

Sterlite Technologies rose 0.6 percent as it posted over 50 percent decline in its consolidated net profit for the March 2020 quarter.

JK Paper shed 1.5 percent on reporting a 17.91 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.