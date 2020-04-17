Sensex, Nifty Soar Led By Private Banks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares soared on Friday, with banking, auto and IT stocks leading the surge, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced its reverse repo rate and ramped up support measures to address some of the liquidity problems faced by NBFCs, MFIs and state governments amid the coronavirus crisis.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said there are a few slivers of brightness amidst the encircling gloom and hoped that India will stage a sharp V-shaped recovery in 2021-22 as projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Firm global cues from Asia and Europe also lent some support after U.S. President Donald Trump gave governors guidance on reopening state economies in the coming months.

Investors brushed aside weak GDP data from China to focus on the most promising results against the new coronavirus.

Health-care publication STAT News reported that the experimental Covid-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise in a Chicago clinical trial.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 986.11 points, or 3.22 percent, to 31,588.72, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up by 273.95 points, or 3.05 percent, at 9,266.75.

Private banks IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank soared 8-14 percent, while JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, TCS, Kotak Bank and Bajaj FinServ gained 5-7 percent.

Auto stocks also rose sharply, with Maruti Suzuki India rising 8.7 percent and Eicher Motors climbing 10 percent.

On the flip side, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Infratel, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India dropped 1-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.