Markets

Sensex, Nifty Soar As Virus Cases Decline

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Monday as a declining coronavirus caseload boosted market sentiment.

The daily new COVID cases being registered in India fell below 3 lakh after 26 days, but the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 with 4,106 fatalities, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged off official data, which showed India's wholesale price-based inflation shot up to a record high of 10.49 percent in April, on rising prices of crude oil and manufactured items. Analysts said a low base of April last year contributed to the spike in inflation in April 2021.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 848.18 points, or 1.74 percent, to 49,580.73, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 245.35 points, or 1.67 percent, at 14,923.15. Banks and financials led gainers despite mixed global cues.

IndusInd Bank topped the gainers list to surge as much as 7.5 percent and SBI jumped 6.7 percent, while Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank rallied 3-4 percent.

On the flip side, Nestle India, SBI Life, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel and Cipla dropped 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular