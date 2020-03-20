Sensex, Nifty Soar About 6% On Central Bank Support

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rebounded on Friday after four sessions of heavy losses as governments and central banks around the world announced a raft of stimulus and support measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Closer home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a Covid-19 economic task force led by FM Sitharaman to assess the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1,627.73 points, or 5.75 percent, to 29,915.96, following four sessions of bruising losses on fears of a looming recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 482 points, or 5.83 percent, at 8,745.45.

Infratel shares jumped 22.6 percent after recent heavy losses.

ONGC rose as much as 17.8 percent as oil extended steep gains from the previous session on news that U.S. President Donald Trump may intervene in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia at an "appropriate time".

UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever and GAIL added 12-16 percent.

IT stocks also rose sharply, a day after the rupee hit a record low of 75.35 against the dollar. TCS, Infosys and Wipro surged 6-10 percent.

