Sensex, Nifty Soar About 4%

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Thursday ahead of a long holiday weekend. Local markets will remain shut on Friday for Good Friday.

Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat on expectations of more central bank stimulus and amid optimism that coronavirus infections around the world are nearing a peak.

Observing that it was difficult to make growth projections at this point of time, the Reserve Bank said in its Monetary Policy Report today that relatively modest upsides are expected to emanate from monetary, fiscal and other policy measures and the early containment of COVID-19, if that occurs.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1,265.66 points, or 4.23 percent, to 31,159,62, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 9,111.90, up 363.15 points, or 4.15 percent, from its previous close.

Tata Motors, Titan, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra rallied 10-17 percent, while IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Hindustan Unilever dropped 1-3 percent.

