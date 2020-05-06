Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-day Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, with banking and auto shares gaining ground on hopes for economic recovery after the country eased some lockdown restrictions.

India's service sector logged its record fall in April as measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus caused output and demand to fall at unprecedented rates, survey results from IHS Markit showed earlier today.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index plunged to 5.4 in April from 49.3 in March. The score signaled the most severe contraction in output since records began in 2005.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended a choppy session up 232.24 points, or 0.74 percent, at 31,685.75, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 9,270.90, up 65.30 points, or 0.71 percent, from its previous close.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, GAIL, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finance rallied 4-5 percent, while Hindustan Unilever, IOC, Coal India, ITC and Infratel dropped 2-5 percent.

Cues from Asia and Europe were mostly positive after several countries announced plans to ease lockdown measures amid falling coronavirus infection rates.

