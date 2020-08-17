Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-session Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Monday, with buying seen across the board after the People's Bank of China injected liquidity into the financial system to help lenders manage upcoming government bond sales.

Investors also looked to the Fed minutes from last month's meeting, due to be released on Wednesday, for more clues on the thinking inside the U.S. central bank.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 173.44 points, or 0.46 percent, to 38,050.78, snapping a three-day losing streak. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 81 points, or 0.72 percent, at 11,259.40.

NTPC shares soared 7.5 percent after the state-run power major posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Eicher Motors climbed 4-5 percent, while BPCL, Bharti Airtel and SBI all fell over 1 percent.

Sun TV Network soared 6 percent after the media conglomerate said that revenues are close to 75 percent of the pre-Covid levels.

Drug major Lupin declined 1.5 percent on profit taking after recent sharp gains.

