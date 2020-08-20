Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-day Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell on Thursday to snap three sessions of gains, tracking weak global markets.

Risk sentiment took a hit as investors reacted to a grim outlook on the U.S. economy from the Federal Reserve, a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe and the suspension of a U.S. extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 394.40 points, or 1.02 percent, to 38,220.39 as minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting signaled considerable concern about the outlook for the U.S. economy.

Some investors were disappointed after the latest Fed minutes showed board members were reluctant to step up further stimulus efforts imminently.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 96.20 points, or 0.84 percent, at 11,312.20.

Wipro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC and Tata Motors fell 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while NTPC surged 6.9 percent after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering for methanol plants.

BPCL, Coal India, Power Grid Corp and ONGC climbed 2-3 percent.

Patanjali Group firm Ruchi Soya lost 3 percent after it reported a 13 percent decline in its net profit for the first quarter ended June 30.

Muthoot Finance slumped 5.5 percent despite the company reporting 59 percent jump in its net profit for the June quarter.

