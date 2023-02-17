Markets

Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-day Winning Streak

February 17, 2023 — 05:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday after three consecutive sessions of gains.

Weak global cues played spoilsport as hotter-than-expected U.S. producer price data and hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve officials added to worries about the outlook for interest rates.

Oil prices extended recent declines on signs of amply supply, helping markets ended off their day's lows.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 60,810.67 before recouping some losses to end the session down 316.94 points, or 0.52 percent, at 61,002.57.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty index cut early losses to settle 91.65 points, or 0.51 percent, at 17,944.20.

Selling was seen across the board, with oil/gas stocks bucking the weak trend to end with modest gains.

Adani Enterprises led losses in the Nifty pack to close 4.3 percent lower while HDFC Life, SBI Life, IndusInd Bank and Nestle India fell 2-3 percent.

On the flip side, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, UltraTech and Larsen & Toubro rose 1-2 percent.

The rupee traded in a narrow range while oil extended recent losses amid signs of amply supply and concerns over rising U.S. interest rates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.