Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-day Winning Run

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Friday after three sessions of strong gains.

Information technology stocks rose sharply, helping markets settle well off their day's lows.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex hit as low as 56,813 before ending the session down 190.97 points, or 0.33 percent, from its previous close.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 68.85 points, or 0.40 percent, at 17,003.75, after having hit an intraday low of 16,910.

Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC, Eicher Motors, NTPC and Grasim lost 2-3 percent while HCL Technologies shares climbed 2.9 percent on the back of multiple large deals.

The stock surged as much as 5 percent in early trade after reports that the company's promoters will purchase 45 lakh shares of the firm via open market transactions.

Among other top gainers, Tech Mahindra rallied 2.4 percent and SBI Life added 2 percent.

