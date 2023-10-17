News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-day Losing Streak On Firm Global Cues

October 17, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Tuesday's session slightly higher, tracking positive cues from global markets and encouraging earnings from private sector lender HDFC Bank.

Firm global cues helped underpin sentiment as investors hoped that the ongoing Israel-Hamas war will remain confined to its current boundaries and will not spread to other countries.

Sentiment was also buoyed after dozens of Chinese companies announced plans to buy back shares to boost investor confidence.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 261.16 points, or 0.39 percent, to 66,428.09, snapping a three-day losing run.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 79.75 points, or 0.40 percent, higher at 19,811.50.

HDFC Life, SBI Life, Coal India, Power Grid Corp and BPCL all rose around 2 percent while IndusInd Bank, UPL, Larsen &Toubro and Tata Motors ended down between 0.9 percent and 1.5 percent.

