Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-day Losing Streak

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended with modest gains on Monday to snap a three-day losing streak, with better-than-expected quarterly results from private banks and encouraging auto sales figures offering support.

Sentiment was also underpinned after data showed India's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in over a decade in October.

The headline IHS Markit manufacturing PMI rose to 58.9 in October from 56.8 in September while economists had expected a fall of 55.4.

Sales increased at the strongest pace since mid-2008 in October while new export orders rose at the quickest pace in nearly six-years.

Firms increased the production at the strongest pace recorded since late-2007, helping lead to an increase in input buying, the report showed.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 143.51 points, or 0.36 percent, at 39,757.58, with banks and financials leading the surge. The broader NSE Nifty index rose 26.75 points, or 0.23 percent, to 11,669.15.

IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank both jumped over 6 percent after posting better-than-expected quarterly earnings, while market heavyweight Reliance Industries slumped as much as 8.7 percent on disappointing results.

Bharti Airtel gained 5 percent on the back of analyst reports that its like-for-like growth rates are a tad higher than Jio's this year.

Mortgage lender HDFC climbed 5 percent and Axis Bank, India's third-largest private sector bank, rallied 6 percent.

