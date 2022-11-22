Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-day Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Tuesday, after having suffered losses in the previous three sessions on concerns over fresh COVID curbs in China and a hawkish Fed policy.

Gains in rupee as well as last week's plunge in oil prices offered some support in the face of mixed global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 274.12 points, or 0.45 percent, at 61,418.96 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 84.25 points, or 0.46 percent, higher at 18,244.20.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank climbed nearly 3 percent to top the gainers list, while UltraTech Cement, HDFC Life, JSW Steel and NTPC rallied 1-2 percent. Among those that fell, both BPCL and Nestle dropped around 1 percent.

One 97 Communications shares plunged 11.5 percent to hit a record low after Macquarie Group analysts flagged risks from billionaire Mukesh Ambani's foray into the financial services business with Jio Financial Services.

Nykaa plunged 4.6 percent on heavy volumes, extending losses from the previous session.

