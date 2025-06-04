Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-day Decline

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday after three straight sessions of losses due to heightened trade and geopolitical tensions.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rose 260.74 points, or 0.32 percent, to 80,998.25 as new data portrayed a healthy U.S. labor market despite increased risks from trade policy.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 77.70 points, or 0.32 percent, at 24,620.20 ahead of a deadline for U.S. trading partners to make their "best offers".

U.S. President Donald Trump today described Chinese President Xi Jinping as "extremely hard" to strike a deal with, even as the White House reiterated that the two leaders will talk "very soon."

Investors also looked ahead to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision on June 6, with the central bank widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the third consecutive time.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes jumped 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,090 shares rising while 1,914 shares declined and 151 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent gainers, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Eternal rallied 1-3 percent.

