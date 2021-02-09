Sensex, Nifty Snap Six-session Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended marginally lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits from a recent rally powered by falling coronavirus infections, the vaccine rollouts and last week's high-spending and growth-focused budget.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rallied 487 points to hit a record intra-day high of 51,835.86 before giving up all the gains to end the session down 19.69 points, or 0.04 percent, at 51,329.08.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 6.50 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,109.30 after having hit a record high of 15,257.10 during the day.

ITC, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra fell 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while HDFC Life, Asian Paints and SBI Life all rose around 4 percent. Future Group shares soared after the Delhi High Court quashed an order that halted Future Group's Rs. 24,713 crore deal to sell its assets to Reliance Industries.

Future Retail, Future Consumer and Future Enterprises all soared about 10 percent, while shares of Reliance Industries finished marginally higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.