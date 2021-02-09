Markets

Sensex, Nifty Snap Six-session Winning Streak

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended marginally lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits from a recent rally powered by falling coronavirus infections, the vaccine rollouts and last week's high-spending and growth-focused budget.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rallied 487 points to hit a record intra-day high of 51,835.86 before giving up all the gains to end the session down 19.69 points, or 0.04 percent, at 51,329.08.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 6.50 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,109.30 after having hit a record high of 15,257.10 during the day.

ITC, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra fell 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while HDFC Life, Asian Paints and SBI Life all rose around 4 percent. Future Group shares soared after the Delhi High Court quashed an order that halted Future Group's Rs. 24,713 crore deal to sell its assets to Reliance Industries.

Future Retail, Future Consumer and Future Enterprises all soared about 10 percent, while shares of Reliance Industries finished marginally higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More