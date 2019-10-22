Sensex, Nifty Snap Six-session Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday to snap a six-day winning streak as Infosys shares crashed after whistleblowers accused CEO Salil Parekh of leading an effort to shore up profits through irregular accounting.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 334.54 points, or 0.85 percent, to 38,963.84 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 71.95 points, or 0.62 percent, at 11,589.90.

Infosys shares fell as much as 16.7 percent to suffer their worst fall in six years after the company said the audit committee is looking into the letter sent by the anonymous whistleblowers.

HCL Technologies lost 2.8 percent, Cyient tumbled 5.8 percent, Hexaware Technologies declined 2.2 percent and L&T Technology Services shed nearly 10 percent.

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj FinServ and Tata Motors were among the other prominent decliners in the Nifty pack while Cipla, Titan, BPCL, ICICI Bank and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 2-3 percent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 0.7 percent after the private sector lender reported a 51 percent rise in quarterly net profit.

Globally, Asian markets rose broadly after U.S. President Donald Trump said that negotiations over an initial trade deal with China are advancing and that the first phase of the trade deal will be signed in November.

European stocks were mixed in early trade as investors awaited two crucial Brexit votes in parliament that will determine whether the United Kingdom can leave the European Union at the end of October.

