Sensex, Nifty Snap Six-day Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Thursday after six straight days of gains.

While IT, healthcare and metal stocks gained ground, banking and financial stocks came under selling pressure after recent sharp gains.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 128.84 points or 0.38 percent to 33,980.70, after having risen by 3,500 points or 11.4 percent in the past six sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 10,029.10, down 32.45 points, or 0.32 percent from its previous close.

Among the prominent decliners, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints tumbled 3-5 percent.

Vedanta, which is going private, soared 7.7 percent while Bharti Airtel jumped 5.7 percent on reports that Amazon is looking to buy a $2 billion stake in the telecom major.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises rallied 5.5 percent, Tech Mahindra surged 5.2 percent and Sun Pharma climbed 4.2 percent.

Reliance Industries advanced 2.2 percent after completing the nation's biggest-ever rights issue.

Airline stocks rose broadly after reports that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is targeting resumption of regular international flights in July. InterGlobe Aviation jumped 9.3 percent and SpiceJet added 4.9 percent.

