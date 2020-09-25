Sensex, Nifty Snap Six-day Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Friday, with positive global cues boosting sentiment after reports emerged that U.S. Democrats are drafting a new $2.4 trillion relief bill, aimed at resuming the stalled stimulus talks with Republicans. The House could vote on the bill as soon as next week.

Closer home, there were reports that the central government is planning to announce another round of stimulus measures ahead of the festive season to create jobs and push demand as it looks to turn around India's ailing economy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 835.06 points or 2.28 percent to 37,388.66, snapping a six-day losing run.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 244.70 points, or 2.26 percent, at 11,050.25. Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, HCL Technologies and Bajaj FinServ rallied 4-6 percent in the Nifty pack while SBI Life Insurance, BPCL and UPL were among the prominent decliners.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries rose 0.8 percent. Media reports suggested that Reliance Retail is in talks with Electronics Mart India, a consumer durables retail chain, for a possible acquisition.

Tata Consumer Products surged 4.3 percent on a Bloomberg report it is weighing a non-binding bid for the vending machine business of Coffee Day Enterprises. Tata Coffee shares rallied 3.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.