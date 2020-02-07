Sensex, Nifty Snap Four-day Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell modestly on Friday to snap a four-day winning streak as news on the rising death toll in China due to fast spreading coronavirus dented sentiment.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in a post-policy interaction said the outbreak of coronavirus in China and its spread across geographies will impact tourist arrivals and global trade. He further added that a contingency plan should be prepared to deal with the impact of the virus on the domestic economy.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 164.18 points, or 0.40 percent, at 41,141.85, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 51.55 points, or 0.42 percent, to 12,086.40.

Both the indexes have surged around 4 percent since the Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

Automakers succumbed to heavy selling pressure after recent strong gains. Both Eicher Motors and Tata Motors fell around 3 percent.

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Grasim, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank declined 2-3 percent.

Among the prominent gainers, ONGC, Coal India, NTPC and Zee Entertainment Enterprises climbed 2-6 percent.

Globally, other Asian markets turned in a mixed performance as investors awaited Chinese trade data and a key U.S. jobs report for directional cues.

Concerns persisted around the global economic impact of the deadly coronavirus as the death toll and the number of infections continued to soar in China.

European stocks were subdued in early trade after China's custom office said that it would publish January trade data together with February release.

