Sensex, Nifty Snap Four-day Winning Run

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell on Thursday to snap a four-day winning streak, tracking weak global markets as global Covid-19 cases continued to surge and U.S. President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise on a Covid-19 stimulus bill.

The death of a volunteer participating in Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials and the growing risk of a dispute election result in the U.S. also kept investors worried.

The FBI said that Iran and Russia had obtained voter registration information and had taken actions to disrupt the election process.

U.S. director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe said that Tehran was already using the information to send threatening emails.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex traded in a range-bound manner before ending the session down 148.82 points, or 0.37 percent, at 40,558.49. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 41.20 points, or 0.35 percent, to 11,896.45.

Hindalco, Titan, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Hero MotoCorp fell 1-3 percent, while Bajaj Finance, IOC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and NTPC rallied 2-4 percent.

Vedanta jumped 3.6 percent ahead of a board meet on October 24 to consider an interim dividend.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals surged nearly 11 percent on fund raising reports.

