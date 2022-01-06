Sensex, Nifty Snap Four-day Rally Amid Global Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Thursday to snap a four-day rally as investors digested the hawkish tone in the minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

Against the backdrop of a firming economic recovery and elevated inflation, the minutes underscored the likelihood of three rate hikes this year and also signaled a reduction in the size of the balance sheet that could start by mid-2022.

U.S. non-farm payroll data is set to be released on Friday, which would give further indication on how soon the central bank may raise rates.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex hit as low as 59,290.58 before recovering considerably ground to end the session down 621.31 points, or 1.03 percent, at 59,601.84.

The broader NSE Nifty index also ended off the day's lows at 17,745.90, down 179.35 points, or 1 percent from its previous close.

Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Shree Cement, UltraTech and JSW Steel fell 2-3 percent, while Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank and UPL rose 1-2 percent.

