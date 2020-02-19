Sensex, Nifty Snap Four-day Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Wednesday after four sessions of declines. A bout of short covering helped lift markets after the number of new coronavirus cases in China fell for a second day running and reports suggested that the government is unlikely to invoke Vodafone Idea's bank guarantees for now.

According to the National Health Commission, mainland China had 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, down from 1,886 cases a day earlier and the lowest since Jan. 29.

More than 80 percent of state-owned enterprises' roughly 20,000 manufacturing subsidiaries have resumed work, CNBC quoted Chinese state media as saying, indicating a possible economic recovery.

Markets also remain hopeful that China will cut its benchmark loan prime rate Thursday to offset the economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 428.62 points, or 1.05 percent, to 41,323, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 137.80 points, or 1.15 percent, at 12,130.30.

Hindustan Unilever, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Coal India, Grasim and Infratel rallied 3-7 percent, while TCS, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel and Tata Motors dropped 1-2 percent.

Aurobindo Pharma shares surged more than 20 percent after the company received Establishment Inspection Report with 'Voluntary Action Indicated' status for Unit IV of its general injectable formulation manufacturing facility in Pashamylaram, Hyderabad.

Cadila Healthcare climbed 3.2 percent, Cipla advanced 2.6 percent, Glenmark Pharma added 1.8 percent and Dr Reddy's Labs rose 1.2 percent. In the telecom sector, Vodafone Idea shares jumped as much as 40 percent.

