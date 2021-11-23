Sensex, Nifty Snap Four-day Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended modestly higher on Tuesday as easing crude oil prices prompted traders to go bargain hunting in beaten-down stocks.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex rose 198.44 points, or 0.34 percent, to 58,664.33,snapping a four-day losing streak led by gains in market heavyweight Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 86.80 points, or 0.50 percent, at 17,503.35.

Adani Ports, NTPC, Coal India, JSW Steel and Power Grid Corp climbed 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while Infosys, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints dropped 2-3 percent.

Globally, other Asian markets ended mixed and European stocks fell sharply in early trade on concerns over a worrying jump in coronavirus infections in Europe and uncertainty over the pace of future U.S. rate hikes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.