Sensex, Nifty Snap Five-day Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell modestly on Wednesday to snap a five-day winning streak, with automakers, PSU banks and IT companies pacing the decliners on the back of weak global cues.

Risk aversion has crept back into financial markets as investor focus shifted back to surging coronavirus caseloads in many countries, rising U.S.-China tensions and Brexit-related uncertainty.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 58.81 points, or 0.16 percent, to 37,871.52, while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 29.65 points, or 0.27 percent, to 11,132.60.

Hero MotoCorp tumbled 3.3 percent after the two-wheeler manufacturer announced major changes in top management.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever gave up 3.1 percent as it reported a 7 percent fall in standalone profit for the first quarter ended June.

Tata Steel, Tata Motors and BPCL declined 2-3 percent.

Private sector lender Axis Bank surged 6.7 percent after its asset quality showed improvement in the June quarter.

ITC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Power Grid Corp and Titan rallied 2-5 percent.

Reliance Industries advanced 1.7 percent to close above Rs 2,000/share for the 1st time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.