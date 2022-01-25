Sensex, Nifty Snap Five-day Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session slightly higher on Tuesday, with Axis Bank's upbeat earnings results, expectations surrounding upcoming Union Budget and a firm trend in European markets offering some support.

The upside remained capped by lingering concerns about the situation in Ukraine and amid worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve could move to a tighter monetary policy.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 366.64 points, or 0.64 percent, at 57,858.15 while the broader NSE Nifty index gained 128.85 points, or 0.75 percent, to settle at 17,277.95.

Maruti Suzuki India topped the gainers list to soar 7.4 percent after the automaker said that there is no lack of demand and has 2.4 lakh pending vehicle orders.

Private sector lender Axis Bank surged 6.5 percent after its third quarter net profit grew more than threefold.

SBI jumped 3.9 percent and IndusInd Bank shares advanced 3.6 percent while UltraTech, Titan Company, Bajaj FinServ and Wipro all ended down more than 1 percent.

Bharti Airtel gained 2.8 percent after the telecom major unveiled plans to raise funds via a preferential share issue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.