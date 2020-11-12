Sensex, Nifty Snap Eight-day Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Thursday to snap an eight-day winning streak, with weak global cues and some disappointment over the latest stimulus measures announced by the government weighing on markets.

Markets across Asia and Europe fell today as the second wave of coronavirus infections sent much of Europe back into lockdown, raising fresh concerns over economic growth.

A day after approving a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for ten key sectors, the government today announced a new set of stimulus measures from credit guarantee to EPFO subsidy to tax relief for homebuyers.

The Centre and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have together provided total fiscal stimulus of Rs 29.87 lakh crore since the Covid-19 pandemic began. This amounts to 15 percent of India's gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 236.48 points, or 0.54 percent, at 43,357.19, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 58.35 points, or 0.46 percent, to 12,690.80.

NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI fell 2-3 percent, while ITC, Hindalco, Shree Cement, Grasim and Hindustan Unilever rose 1-3 percent.

