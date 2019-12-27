Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-session Losing Streak, End With Strong Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended on an upbeat note on Friday as the bulls stormed the ring, after having stayed away on the sidelines for three successive days.

The infusion of funds by the government into some public sector banks, positive cues from Asian and European markets and continued optimism about U.S.-China phase one trade deal lifted sentiment.

Also, traders appeared keen on creating fresh positions post expiry of December series derivatives contracts.

Almost all the sectoral indices ended in positive territory as buying was fairly widespread. Bank stocks, especially those from the public sector, had a pretty good outing. The Nifty PSU Bank index surged up nearly 3%. The PVT Bank index climbed 1.13% and the Nifty Bank index closed 1.3% up.

Several stocks from automobile, media, metal, pharmaceutical, oil and realty sectors closed with impressive gains. Information technology and healthcare shares found modest support.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 411.38 points, or 1%, at 41,575.14, after rising to a high of 41,611.27 intraday.

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50, which rose to 12,258.45, ended with a gain of 119.25 points, or 0.98%, at 12,245.80.

Coal India, Axis Bank, BPCL, State Bank of India, Power Grid Corporation and ICICI Bank gained 2 to 3.5%.

UPL, Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries, Cipla, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies also rose sharply.

Yes Bank, Wipro and Bharti Infratel ended notably lower.

Shares of state-run Allahabad Bank climbed 8.5% after the bank said the government will infuse Rs 2,153 crore into the bank in the current financial year. The infusion is towards contribution of the central government in the preferential allotment of equity shares of the bank during the financial year 2019-20 as the government's investment, the bank said.

Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank shares also moved up sharply following the government approving infusion of Rs 4,630 crore and 2,142 crore, respectively in the two banks.

