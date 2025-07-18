Sensex, Nifty Slip Into Red On Muted Earnings

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly lower in early trade on Friday, with uncertainty over U.S. tariffs and a muted start to the quarterly earnings season keeping investors on edge.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 239 points, or 0.3 percent, at 82,020 while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 67 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,044. LTIMindtree fell over 2 percent despite earnings beat.

Axis Bank slumped 4 percent after asset quality issues and slower loan growth weighed on its Q1 earnings.

Shoppers Stop lost nearly 5 percent as the company announced a major leadership transition.

Ceat fell 2 percent on weak Q1 results.

Bandhan Bank, JSW Steel and Reliance Industries were modestly higher ahead of their earnings results due today.

Wipro rallied 2.7 percent on reporting an 11 percent rise in June quarter net profit. Polycab India surged 2.5 percent as consolidated net profit grew almost 50 percent in June 2025 quarter.

Tata Communications soared 4.5 percent despite reporting a dip in Q1 net profit.

Afcons Infrastructure rose nearly 2 percent on bagging two road construction orders from Croatian Motorways Ltd. in Croatia.

