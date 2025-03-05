Sensex, Nifty Slip Into Red After Wednesday's Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened were slightly lower in early trade on Thursday, after having risen sharply the previous day to break a prolonged losing streak.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 74 points, or 0.1 percent, at 73,656 after rallying more than 1 percent in the previous session.

The broader NSE Nifty index slid 27 points, or 0.1 percent, at 22,310, with UltraTech Cement, SBI Life, HDFC Life, Bharti Airtel and Tent all falling around 1 percent.

Global cues remain positive as oil prices fell sharply on demand concerns and the Trump administration granted one-month tariff exemption for U.S. automakers from Mexico and Canada amid trade war fears.

