Sensex, Nifty Slip On Weak Trade Data; Auto Stocks Drag

May 16, 2023 — 12:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally lower on Tuesday, with muted global cues and disappointing trade data weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 64 points, or 0.1 percent, at 62,281 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 2 points at 18,396.

Auto stocks traded lower, with Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra falling around 1 percent each.

Among the top gainers, Cipla, Infosys, ONGC, Bajaj Finance and Divis Laboratories were all up more than 1 percent.

PVR Inox fell over 2 percent on reports it plans to shut down 50 cinema screens in the next six months.

Karur Vysya Bank was moving lower despite reporting a 53 percent increase in its March quarter profit.

