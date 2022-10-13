Sensex, Nifty Slip Into Red Ahead Of US Inflation Data; Wipro Worst Hit

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Thursday as investors await U.S. inflation data later in the day for additional clues on the rate outlook.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 110 points, or 0.2 percent, to 57,517 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 31 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,092.

IT major Wipro plunged 5.6 percent after it forecast smaller sequential revenue growth for the December quarter.

Infosys was modestly lower and MindTree fell 1.6 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

Bajaj FinServ, Adani Ports and ONGC all fell around 1 percent.

HCL Technologies jumped 3.2 percent after raising its 2023 revenue growth target. SAIL was down 0.6 percent. The central government has scrapped the privatization of its Bhadravathi steel plant, citing insufficient bidder interest.

Vedanta gained half a percent after it received shareholder approval to rejig capital.

Adani Wilmar lost 2 percent. The company expects Q2 revenue growth in low single digit.

Power Grid Corp edged down slightly. LIC said it has cut stake in the company to 3.30 percent from 5.30 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.