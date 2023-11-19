Sensex, Nifty Slip In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower on Monday as investors closely watched movements in bond and oil markets for direction.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 126 points, or 0.2 percent, to 65,668 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 27 points, or 0.1 percent, at 19,704.

Larsen & Toubro fell about 1 percent after receiving Rs 239-crore penalty demand from Qatar's General Tax Authority for 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

Bajaj Finance shed 0.8 percent after halting the disbursal of loans under two lending products.

UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises and Mahindra & Mahindra were down between 0.8 percent and 1.7 percent.

Tata Investment soared 11 percent on robust earnings.

Talbros Automotive Components jumped 17 percent on winning an order worth Rs. 580 crore.

Exide Industries rose more than 1 percent after settling its trademark dispute with the UK'sVertiv Company Group and India's Vertiv Energy.

Aurobindo Pharma gained 1 percent after a U.S. FDA inspection at its facility in Telangana closed with zero observations.

Zen Technologies added 2.7 percent on bagging an export order for simulators worth nearly Rs 42 crore.

RITES edged up slightly as it emerged as the lowest bidder in two tenders from CFM Mozambique.

