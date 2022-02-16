Sensex, Nifty Slightly Lower In Early Trade

Markets

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued in opening deals on Thursday as doubts remain over Russian claims of troop pullback.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 100 points, or 0.2 percent, to 57,896 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 15 points at 17,307. Southern Petrochemicals soared 9 percent on robust Q3 results.

Tata Motors added 1.7 percent after its U.K. arm Jaguar Land Rover announced a partnership with Nvidia for all new vehicle platforms slated for production beginning in 2025.

SBI dropped half a percent after hiking interest rates on long-term fixed deposits.

Infosys was little changed. The IT major said it plans to hire over 55,000 freshers in FY23.

Wipro gained half a percent after signing a five-year contract to drive transformation for ABB's information systems digital workplace services.

Avenue Supermarts advanced 1.3 percent after credit rating agency CRISIL reaffirmed AA+ rating for the company's bank loan facilities of Rs 500 crore.

Jubilant Ingrevia rose about 2 percent on news it has developed a range of Diketene Derivatives.

