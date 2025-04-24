Sensex, Nifty Slightly Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued in early trade on Thursday as investors reacted to mixed signals from the Trump administration on its plans for China tariffs.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dropped 262 points, or 0.3 percent, to 79,853 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 79 points, or 0.3 percent, at 24,249 ahead of the monthly F&O expiry for April series contracts.

Tata Consumer Products fell 2.4 percent as rising tea costs dragged on its margins. Biocon tumbled 2.6 percent on fund raising reports.

LTIMindtree dropped half a percent after reporting a marginal rise in its quarterly consolidated net profit.

Bajaj Housing Finance rallied 2.3 percent post its strong Q4 results.

Vedanta added 1.5 percent on reports that its parent is exploring the possibility of a U.S. public listing for its Zambian subsidiary, Konkola Copper Mines.

Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and HUL all were up around 1 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.