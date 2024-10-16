Sensex, Nifty Slightly Lower In Early Trade

News & Insights

October 16, 2024 — 12:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a weak note Wednesday, tracking weak cues from global markets.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 120 points, or 0.2 percent, at 81,699 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 38 points, or 0.2 percent, at 25,019.

Bajaj Auto edged up slightly ahead of its earnings release.

Bank of Maharashtra advanced 1.6 percent as it posted a 44 percent jump in its second-quarter profit.

Indian Hotels was moving lower after it announced the signing of a 150-key greenfield resort in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Tata Motors was slightly lower after Jaguar Land Rover said its retail sales rose 36 percent year-on-year for the first six months of the current fiscal.

