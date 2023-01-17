Sensex, Nifty Slightly Higher In Early Trade; Metal Stocks Gain

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Wednesday despite weak global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 108 points, or 0.2 percent, to 60,763 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 38 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,090.

Among the prominent gainers, Grasim, SBI Life, UPL, Hindalco and Tata Steel climbed 1-2 percent.

ITC rose about half a percent on news it would acquire Yoga Bar to strengthen presence in nutrition health foods space.

Adani Enterprises was moving lower as it signed an agreement to launch a pilot project to develop hydrogen-powered trucks.

ONGC rose over 1 percent after oil prices settled at over two-week high on Tuesday on expectations of a jump in Chinese fuel demand.

IndusInd Bank was marginally lower ahead of its earnings release.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company slumped 4 percent despite reporting 11 percent rise in Q3 net profit.

