Markets

Sensex, Nifty Slightly Higher In Early Trade; Metal Stocks Gain

January 17, 2023 — 11:25 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Wednesday despite weak global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 108 points, or 0.2 percent, to 60,763 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 38 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,090.

Among the prominent gainers, Grasim, SBI Life, UPL, Hindalco and Tata Steel climbed 1-2 percent.

ITC rose about half a percent on news it would acquire Yoga Bar to strengthen presence in nutrition health foods space.

Adani Enterprises was moving lower as it signed an agreement to launch a pilot project to develop hydrogen-powered trucks.

ONGC rose over 1 percent after oil prices settled at over two-week high on Tuesday on expectations of a jump in Chinese fuel demand.

IndusInd Bank was marginally lower ahead of its earnings release.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company slumped 4 percent despite reporting 11 percent rise in Q3 net profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.