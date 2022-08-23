Sensex, Nifty Slightly Higher In Early Trade; IT Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher in choppy trade on Tuesday amid fresh concerns about the energy crisis in Europe and renewed worries about slowing global growth.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 69 points, or 0.1 percent, at 58,843 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 50 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,540.

Among the top gainers, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim, Bajaj FinServ and Eicher Motors climbed 2-3 percent.

RBL Bank added 1.7 percent on fund raising reports.

LIC Housing Finance rose 0.6 percent after hiking its lending rates.

Lemon Tree Hotel gained 1.3 percent after it inked a license agreement for a 65-room hotel at Hubli, Karnataka, under its brand 'Lemon Tree Hotel'.

On the flip side, Infosys fell over 2 percent on reports that it has slashed the variable compensation for employees for the first quarter of FY23 due to pressure on operating margins.

Peers Wipro, HCL Technologies, TCS and Tech Mahindra were down 1-2 percent.

