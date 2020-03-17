Sensex, Nifty Slightly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Tuesday despite a record plunge on Wall Street overnight and weakness in Asian peers as the coronavirus remained a major risk to economic growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 176 points, or 0.56 percent, to 31,566, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 55 points, or 0.6 percent, at 9,253.

Yes Bank shares soared 20 percent. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that deposits in the cash-strapped private sector lender were safe. In another development, Moody's upgraded the bank's ratings by a notch.

Mortgage lender HDFC dropped 1.4 percent on news it will pick up 7.97 percent stake in Yes Bank for a Rs. 1,000 crore capital infusion.

Bharti Airtel rallied 1.3 percent and Vodafone Idea shares surged over 4 percent after the government appealed to the Supreme Court to allow telecom companies to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) over 20 years.

Grasim Industries was little changed. The Competition Commission has imposed a penalty of Rs. 302 crore on the company for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the market for supply of Viscose Staple Fibre.

