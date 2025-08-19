Sensex, Nifty Slightly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher on Tuesday, extending the previous session's strong gains after the Modi government, in a bold Independence Day declaration, revealed plans for the largest tax overhaul since 2017.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 147 points, or 0.2 percent, at 81,421 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 39 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,915.

Reliance Industries rallied 2 percent after its FMCG subsidiary forayed into the healthy functional beverage space through the acquisition of a majority stake in a joint venture with Naturedge Beverages.

Vedanta gained 2 percent ahead of a board meeting to consider a second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

Bharti Airtel advanced 1.6 percent and Tata Motors was up 1 percent.

Vodafone Idea gained 1 percent amid reports that the telecom company is actively exploring non-banking funding options to sustain its capital expenditure (capex) plans.

Rainbow Children's Medicare added 1.4 percent after completing the acquisition of a 76 percent equity stake and 100 percent of non-convertible redeemable preference shares of Pratiksha Women & Child Care Hospital.

On the flip side, Indian Oil Corporation, which continues to import Russian crude despite U.S. pressure, was down 1 percent.

Bajaj FinServ, BEL, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finance all fell around 1 percent.

