Sensex, Nifty Slightly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher on Tuesday despite mixed cues from global markets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 212 points, 0.3 percent, at 80,823 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 78 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,664.

Indian Hotels Company rose 1.3 percent after its board approved the acquisition of majority stakes in two hospitality companies.

Ashoka Buildcon gained 1 percent after declaring its June quarter results.

Tilaknagar Industries surged 6.4 percent as Q1 profit more than doubled.

Hindalco Industries fell over 1 percent after its U.S. subsidiary Novelis reported a 36 percent year-on-year decline in quarterly net profit.

Bata India lost 2 percent as Q1 profit slumped 70 percent from last year.

Man Industries plunged 6 percent despite reporting a 45 percent jump in Q1 profit.

