Sensex, Nifty Slightly Higher Ahead Of RBI's MPC Meet

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher in early trade on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's interest-rate decision later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 140 points, or 0.2 percent, to 58,439, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 34 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,416.

HDFC Life, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, Grasim and UltraTech rose 1-2 percent while Reliance Industries, Cipla and Hero MotoCorp were seeing modest losses.

Adani Enterprises edged up slightly. Its subsidiary Adani Road Transport is acquiring Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Company and Swarna Tollway for around Rs 3,110 crore from Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund.

Bharat Electronics fell over 1 percent after its board approved 2:1 bonus issue.

GAIL lost more than 3 percent despite reporting a 51 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

Gujarat State Petronet gained 1.1 percent on healthy quarterly results.

BEML declined 1.3 percent after it posted consolidated loss at Rs 82.36 crore for the quarter ended June 2022.

